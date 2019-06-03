|
Marvin Edward Powers
Knoxville - Marvin Edward Powers, age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was an active member and pianist at Halls Primitive Baptist Church. He grew up in South Knoxville and graduated from Young High School in 1951. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He began his banking career at Park National Bank in 1956 and retired from First American Bank in 1995.
During his retirement, he served faithfully at Halls Welfare Ministry Food Pantry for 15 years. He was deeply devoted to his family and church family. He enjoyed nothing more than taking his family out to dinner every Friday night. He was affectionately known as Da to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Versey Powers; loving wife of 38 years Alice Powers; son, Jeffrey Powers; infant granddaughter; and brother, Frank Carpenter.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Hatmaker and husband, Terry; daughter-in-law, Margaret Powers; grandchildren, Erica Smith and husband Brad, Whitney Patton, Ethan and Charlie Powers; great-grandchildren, Ally, Parker, Avery, Jaxon and Leah; special cousin, Dan Davis; many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Courtney with NHC Home Health.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral at 8:00 PM. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019, for an 11:00 AM interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Maryville Pike; with full military honors provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers: Ethan Powers, Charlie Powers, Brad Smith, Dan Davis, Jimmy Johnson, Richard Bellah; honorary pallbearer: Parker Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marvin's memory to Halls Welfare Ministry Food Pantry c/o Crossroads Presbyterian Church 4329 E. Emory Rd Knoxville, TN 37938. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 3 to June 6, 2019