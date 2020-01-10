Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Marvin Greenlee

Marvin Greenlee Obituary
Marvin Greenlee

Knoxville - Marvin Greenlee, departed this life December 30, 2019 at Fort Sanders regional Medical Center. Marvin was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Chuck Carter and Daisy Mitchell Greenlee Fitzgerald.

He was employed by Broadway Foods; Marvin was a strong Volunteer Fan and enjoyed socializing with friends and listening to music.

Preceded in death by parents, Chuck Carter and Daisy Mitchell Greenlee-Fitzpatrick, and step father, Henry Fitzpatrick.

Survived by children, Omar, Martrell, Markeia, and Amber; sisters, Carol Mitchell and Phyllis Greenlee; brother, Michael Greenlee, and a host of niece, nephews, and other family and friends to include, Joe Smith, Stanley Geter, Mike Scarboro, and Cody of Broadway foods.

Family will receive friends, 6:00- 7:00 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life,

7:00 p.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
