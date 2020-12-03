1/1
Marvin "Ross" Howard
Marvin "Ross" Howard

Knoxville - Marvin "Ross" Howard, loving husband, father, and friend passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 66 years old. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia for 46 years and together they had two children, Daniel (Jessica) Howard and Brandi (Brian) Owens, and he loved his niece Stephanie (Chris) Cottrill and nephew Shane (Sharon) Norman as his own. He adored his grandchildren Kalli, Wesley, Carter, and Maddie whom he was blessed to make many great memories with. He was step-grandfather to Austin (Ashley) and Tyler (Caroline) Owens, step-great-grandfather to Oliver. If you needed anything, you called him. He could fix anything and was always ready to listen. He loved God, his family, friends, fishing, hunting, and pool. He ALWAYS did what was right and taught the generations that came after him to do the same. He was a good man and will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind: his sister, Joan (Charles) Tenant, his sister-in-law Susan Norman, brothers-in-law John Hatfield (Beverly), Bryant (Shirley) Hatfield, Michael (Rebecca) Hatfield, Scott (Susan) Emert, mother-in-law Shirley Huff. Preceded in death by his father Hubert Marvin Howard, mother Gertrude Lea Thomas and sister Joyce Brogdon. A celebration of his exceptional life will be held at Dante Baptist Church 314 Brown Drive Knoxville, TN 37918 on December 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a memory with your loved ones and share it with them.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dante Baptist Church
