Marvin Hunt
Madisonville - Marvin (Booger) Hunt, age 88, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born January 6, 1932 to William Ray and Gladys Earl (Morrow) Hunt of Tellico Plains. He was a lifelong farmer and public servant, beginning with his military service, in the U.S. Army with the 4th Armored Division and continuing with the City of Madisonville as an Alderman for 22 years. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and playing with his granddaughters. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Sue Hunt and son, James Mack Hunt. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lorrie Hunt, of Madisonville, Cotton and Maggie Hunt of Lenoir City; granddaughters and spouses, Amanda and Perry Belcher, Alisha and Jordy Raper, Ashley Hunt, Amanda (Meme) Hunt, and Kelley Hunt and Leo Barahona; 4 great-granddaughters and great-grandson; brothers, Tom Hunt, Mack Hunt, and sisters, Lorene King, and Zelma Leslie. The family thanks Amedisys Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for the care they provided. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Family and friends will gather at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the Haven Hill Memorial Gardens for the graveside service and interment. Rev. Larry Gibby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W. Goldstar Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and the American Legion Post 106. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Booger's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.