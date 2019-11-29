Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Stock Creek Cemetery
8106 Martin Mill Pik
Knoxville, TN
Resources
Marvin Johnson


1929 - 2019
Marvin Johnson Obituary
Marvin Johnson

Knoxville - On Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, Marvin Gene Johnson went Home to be with his Heavenly Father. Born on April 30, 1929, in Knoxville, TN, Marvin's family loved him for nearly 91 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, CJ and Bess Johnson, four brothers, and one sister.

He was a retired Colonel of the US army as well as a retired employee of TVA since 1985. Marvin served joyfully with Gideon's International for nearly 20 years. He was also a dedicated member and deacon of Meridian Baptist Church since 1953. Marvin never failed to cry during the prayer at any family get together, sneak the kids candy orange slices even when parents had said no, or take a chance to remind you how long it's been since he last saw you. He loved his family with his whole heart and never missed a chance to tell you what a saint his wife is (and that's the absolute truth).

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Harris Johnson; his son and three daughters, Renda Accardi, Linda Wilder, Randy Johnson, and Donna Johnson; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 1:00pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Stock Creek Cemetery, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard. Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
