Marvin L. Cantrell
Knoxville - Marvin Leonard Cantrell age 75 passed away January 7, 2020 at NHC Fort Sanders.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and Father Judge and Elnora Cantrell as well as his brother Paul L. Cantrell.
He is survived by his daughters Kisha Cantrell and Donyale Ramsey, as well as his five other children; Sister Silvia Page and a host of relatives and grandchildren.
Marvin's memorial service will be held at Unity Mortuary on January 15, 2020 with receiving of friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the graveside service to follow at 11:30 @ East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, at 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020