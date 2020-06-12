Marvin Lee Rice slept peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning May 29, 2020 at Bordeaux Long Term Care Hospital, Nashville, TN.
Born, August 20, 1956 to the late Leo Rice Sr. and the late Bernice Hardin Rice in Knoxville, TN.
Marvin attended Tabernacle Baptist Church and was the first black member of Good Samaritan Episcopal church.
Marvin graduated from Farragut High School, class of 1974. He attended UT Knoxville and joined the United States Air Force in 1974.
He enjoyed sports was an artist that would draw portraits of his nieces and nephews that he loved spending time with. He was gentle and kind and loved his family and we loved him.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Rice Sr, Bernice Rice, and brother, Leo Rice, Jr.
Survivors, loving and devoted brothers, Chester Rice and Cornelius Rice, Nashville, TN; sister, Judy Burke, Knoxville, TN; nieces, Jekia (Mikki) Allen, Nashville, TN, LeAndra (James) Walker, Charlotte, NC, Crystal Rice, Clarksville, TN; nephews, Luther Burke IV, New York, NY, and Tremayne Rice, New York, NY; great nieces, Mikenzie Allen and Naomi Walker; great nephews, Jansen Allen, Elijah and Joshua Walker; devoted cousins ,Tony Kimbrough, Joyce (John) Perry, Joycelyn Perry, Jarenda Perry-Goodman, Carlos Goodman, Mae Kimbrough, Fred Kimbrough, Eric Kimbrough; the Tate and Walker families; Marshall, Rosiland and Eveline Walker, special friend; Rita E. Walker; special cousins, Phyllis Davis and Priscilla Dixson; the Tate family to include, Derrick, Hilton and Milton Tate and a host of loving extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life in video and visitation with family, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at True House of Prayer, 2100 Wimpole Ave., Pastor Frankie Slay, officiating
Casual and comfortable attire recommended.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.