|
|
Marvin Moore
POWELL - Marvin Alvin Moore - age 76, of Powell, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
He was a current member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and former member and Deacon of Bell's Campground Baptist Church. He was a US Navy veteran serving for 4 years, he served 26 years with the Knoxville Police Department, and served 8 years with the U.S. Marshals Service. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bud Moore and Allen Moore; and sister, Almeda.
Survivors: wife of 57 years, JoAnn Moore of Powell; daughters, Susan Moore Raaf (Scott) of North Carolina, and Beverly Moore of Powell; sister, Barbara Moore of Dandridge; and brother, Ronnie Moore of Knoxville; special friends, Eddie Barnard, Gary Price, and Mark Waggoner.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Kent Williams officiating.
The family and friends will meet 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary and go in procession to Bell's Campground Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers: Eddie Barnard, Gary Price, Mark Waggoner, Jason Barnard, Scott Raaf, and Jay Cummins.
Mr. Moore's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019