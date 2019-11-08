|
|
Marvin N. Smith
Knoxville - Marvin N. Smith, age 87, passed away on November 7, 2019 at home. Marvin was a deacon at Central Baptist Church, Fountain City, for over forty years, and a member of the Moulders Sunday School class. Born in Fort Payne, Alabama to William and Molly Smith, Marvin received his BS in Civil Engineering from Auburn University in 1954 and his MS from the University of Tennessee in 1961. A life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Marvin was employed at TVA's Water Systems Development Laboratory, Norris, for over 30 years. Commissioned through ROTC, Marvin served on active duty and in the Reserves as a US Army Corps of Engineers officer. In addition to being active in his church, Marvin was a past president of the Halls High School PTSA, a Cubmaster and Webelos den leader, and in retirement served with Bicentennial Volunteers and Mission of Hope. Marvin was an avid gardener, sharing his garden and orchard with friends and neighbors.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilda Hollingsworth Smith; his brother Frank Smith; sister and brothers-in-law Sarah Gilliland, Marlin and Essie Hollingsworth, and Jerome and Katherine Hollingsworth; children and their spouses Susan and Winston Rawlston, Neil and Helen Smith, Mark Smith and Lisa Taute, and Steve and Colleen Smith; grandchildren Jonathan Rawlston, Melissa Hamby (Steven), Erica Tencer (John), Julia Smith, Matthew Smith, Caitlin Smith, Alyssa Smith, Ryan Smith, Tyler Smith and Hannah Smith; great-grandchildren Nora and Benjamin Tencer; and special friends Jewell Tindell and Bill Miller.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, with the service to follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the Moulders Sunday School class. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mission of Hope Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN. 37950, or Central Baptist Church Together We Build Fund, 5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019