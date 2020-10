Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin Nave



We regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved Marvin Nave, which occurred on Oct. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia, PA. Formerly of Knoxville, TN where he graduated from Austin High School. Arrangements by Turay Funeral Chapel, 215-225-1100.









