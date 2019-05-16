Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Cool Cat Billiards and Cafe
5210 Schubert Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Ray Graham


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Ray Graham Obituary
Marvin Ray Graham

Knoxville, TN

Marvin Ray Graham, age 62, passed away May 6, 2019, comfortably at home after battling a long illness.

Preceded in death by mother-in-law Norma Harmon; father-in-law George Pinner; and sister-in-law Georgetta Renee Miller.

Survived by son Chad (Crystal) Graham; granddaughter Kaylee Graham; special cousin Donna Beeler; brother-in-laws Bill Pinner & Ronald Miller and former wife Karen Graham.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, www.young-williams.org.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cool Cat Billiards and Cafe, 5210 Schubert Road, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now