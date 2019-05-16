|
|
Marvin Ray Graham
Knoxville, TN
Marvin Ray Graham, age 62, passed away May 6, 2019, comfortably at home after battling a long illness.
Preceded in death by mother-in-law Norma Harmon; father-in-law George Pinner; and sister-in-law Georgetta Renee Miller.
Survived by son Chad (Crystal) Graham; granddaughter Kaylee Graham; special cousin Donna Beeler; brother-in-laws Bill Pinner & Ronald Miller and former wife Karen Graham.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, www.young-williams.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cool Cat Billiards and Cafe, 5210 Schubert Road, Knoxville, TN 37912.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019