Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Sr.
Knoxville - Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Sr., born Septemter 10, 1927, died June 1, 2019, aged 91 years.
Survived by Ometa, his wife of 63 years; children Matra Prueitt (Edward), Rebecca Myers (David), and Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Jr. (Lisa). Grandchildren Alan & Rachel Myers, Matthew & Hannah Myers, Jacquelyn Burkhart, and Marvin Wendell Burkhart III. Much loved sisters: Ruth Kreis, Ray Edmonds, and Martha Cox (Bob).
Receiving friends from 6-7 pm June 4, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6201 Primus Road, Knoxville, TN. Memorial talk to follow at 7 p.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019