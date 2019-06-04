Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6201 Primus Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6201 Primus Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Wendell Burkhart Sr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Wendell Burkhart Sr. Obituary
Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Sr.

Knoxville - Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Sr., born Septemter 10, 1927, died June 1, 2019, aged 91 years.

Survived by Ometa, his wife of 63 years; children Matra Prueitt (Edward), Rebecca Myers (David), and Marvin Wendell Burkhart, Jr. (Lisa). Grandchildren Alan & Rachel Myers, Matthew & Hannah Myers, Jacquelyn Burkhart, and Marvin Wendell Burkhart III. Much loved sisters: Ruth Kreis, Ray Edmonds, and Martha Cox (Bob).

Receiving friends from 6-7 pm June 4, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6201 Primus Road, Knoxville, TN. Memorial talk to follow at 7 p.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.