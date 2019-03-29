|
|
Marvin William Walker
Knoxville, TN
WALKER, MARVIN WILLIAM of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Born to William Delbert Walker and Lula Mae Patterson Walker on May 24, 1942 in Paris, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by his
parents, Marvin is survived by his
children, Melody Ann Walker from Paris, Tennessee, Samuel Marvin Walker (his wife Buffy) of Madison, Alabama, and Benjamin William Walker of Fort Hood, Texas; grandchildren Ethan Walker, Ryan Walker, Molly Walker, Grace Walker and Maggie Walker. He also leaves behind his beloved pets Pistol and Charlie, along with special friends Cheryl Cowan, her family and the Joyce/Tussey family.
Marvin was proud to have served his country by serving in the United States Army, something he considered his duty and his honor. Marvin's services will be held graveside at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Paris, Tennessee on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m.
His family wishes to thank the care givers that he had at Prosperity Pointe and Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019