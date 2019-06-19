Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Marvon Brooms Obituary
Marvon Brooms

Harriman - Marvon Angelo Brooms was born January 4, 1964 in Harriman, Tennessee. Transitioned from this world on June 14, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. The Son of Percola and Howard Ewing of Harriman, TN.

Marvon was a Harriman High School graduate. He joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years. Marvon was a genuinely warm and compassionate person who never met a stranger. He would give his shirt off his back and his last dime and yours too if you let him have it to help someone in need. By family and friends Marvon will be remembered by his infectious smile, sense of humor, his hearty laugh and most of all his mechanical skills. He loved to work on cars, and he was admired and well known by a lot of mechanics. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. Prophet Brooms, Jesse and Ruth Luster, and William Warmley and Gertrude League.

He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory:

Son:JeMiale (Karen) Mckinney and granddaughter, Jaelyn Mckinney of Knoxville, TN

Parents:Pecola & Howard Ewing

3 Brothers

Grandmother:Louise Warmley

Aunts & Uncles:Annie Wright, Beulah Brooms, Ruth Jean Brooms, Judy McKnight, Julia Harris

Virginia Childress, Curtis & Permillia Anderson, Alma Cozart

Dorothy Graham, Dan & Pat Taylor

Devoted Aunt:Barbara Johnson

Host of cousins and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Evans Mortuary from 12:00-1:00pm. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 1:00pm with Pastor Willie Gallaher & Rev. Jesse L Williams. Interment and Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Marvon Angelo Brooms
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019
