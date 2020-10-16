1/1
Mary A. Green Woody
Knoxville - Mary Green Woody, age 96, passed away Thursday morning October 15, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Calvin C. Green of 52 years and Frank A Woody; son, C. Edward Green and three brothers. Survived by son, Calvin and wife Carolyn and grandson, Neal and wife Susan. Extended family, David and Pat Woody. Mom was a faithful member of Meridian Baptist Church for over 50 years, many of which she taught Sunday School. The family wishes to express thanks to the Meridian Baptist Church family and to Avalon Hospice for all their help, love and support. Special thanks to Joyce Nelson and Becky Holland for all they have done for mom. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dana Fachman officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meridian Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 6513 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920.

Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
