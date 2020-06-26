Mary Agnes Pakenas
Knoxville - Pakenas, Mary Agnes - Passed away June 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Born February 1, 1927 in Amsterdam, New York to Peter and Christina Adamovich Dumblauskas. She married her best friend's brother, Anthony Pakenas Jr. on May 7, 1950. Mary worked at Tryon School in Johnstown, NY for many years before retiring in 1994. She and her husband relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee to be near her family and, most importantly, her grandchildren. Mary was an animal lover, always owned a dog and thought every home should have one. She is preceded in death by husband Anthony, son Denis, brothers Theodore, Frank and Peter Dumblewski, and sister Gertrude Bluvas. She is survived by sister Dorothy Dwyer of Amsterdam, NY; children David of Northville, NY; Christine (Peter) Bigarel of Knoxville, TN; Anthony III of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Katie Sewell (Alex) of Matthews, NC and Eric Bigarel of St. Augustine, FL; great-grandchildren, Mills and Mary Hadley Sewell and many nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to the exceptional nurses and caregivers at Manorhouse Assisted Living where Mary spent her last two years.
There will be a 10:00 am Mass on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with an interment to follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, TN.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Knoxville - Pakenas, Mary Agnes - Passed away June 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Born February 1, 1927 in Amsterdam, New York to Peter and Christina Adamovich Dumblauskas. She married her best friend's brother, Anthony Pakenas Jr. on May 7, 1950. Mary worked at Tryon School in Johnstown, NY for many years before retiring in 1994. She and her husband relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee to be near her family and, most importantly, her grandchildren. Mary was an animal lover, always owned a dog and thought every home should have one. She is preceded in death by husband Anthony, son Denis, brothers Theodore, Frank and Peter Dumblewski, and sister Gertrude Bluvas. She is survived by sister Dorothy Dwyer of Amsterdam, NY; children David of Northville, NY; Christine (Peter) Bigarel of Knoxville, TN; Anthony III of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Katie Sewell (Alex) of Matthews, NC and Eric Bigarel of St. Augustine, FL; great-grandchildren, Mills and Mary Hadley Sewell and many nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to the exceptional nurses and caregivers at Manorhouse Assisted Living where Mary spent her last two years.
There will be a 10:00 am Mass on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with an interment to follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, TN.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.