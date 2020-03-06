Services
Mary Alice Doney

Mary Alice Doney Obituary
Mary Alice Doney

Knoxville - Mary Alice Doney, age 58, of Knoxville formerly of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home. She was a very giving person volunteering to help anyone in need. She loved doing all kinds of crafts and be a little of her heart in everything she done. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Phillips; brother, David Mitchell and sister, Linda Haun. She is survived by her husband, Theodore Doney; daughter, Christina Stephenson; son, Nathaniel Stephenson; daughter, Alicia Dokes Jordan; grandchildren, TaDazia Stephenson, Destiny Stephenson, Izayah Stephenson, Zarionna Stephenson, Javier Imes, DaMahjia Dokes, and Willie Dokes, Jr., brother, Jamie Mitchell; sisters, Phyllis Townsend, Brenda Coppock and Lisa McGowan. Services will be private. In leiu of flowers donations may be made to Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
