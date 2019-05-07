|
|
Mary Alice Miller
Knoxville, TN
Mary Alice Miller, nee McKenna, died on May 5, 2019. She was 82 years old. Mary Alice was born in St. Charles, Michigan to Donovan and Veronica McKenna. She pursued her passion at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Saginaw, Michigan. During this time, Mary Alice met the man she would spend the rest of her life with, her husband of 61 years, Norman Miller. In addition to raising eight children, she spent 21 years caring for patients at Parkwest Hospital. Mary Alice was a devoted Catholic, who extended her unwavering faith to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish and
volunteered her time there often.
Along with her husband, Norman, she is survived by her
children, Larry (Margie) Miller, Craig (Pam) Miller, Mark (Jennifer) Miller, Jennifer Price, Christine (Bob) Liles, Ann (Dana) Clayton, Norman (Deanna) Miller, and Matthew Miller; 16
grandchildren, Trevor, Callie, Whitney, Megan, Nolan, Dane, Veronica, Katie, Trent, Mitchell, Kelsey, Madison, Ross, Ally, Natalie, and Bridget; 15 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Channing, Knox, Miller, Finley, Scarlett, Drake, Aria, Rose, Violet, Poppy, Rowan, Wren, Gemma, and Reese; her sisters Christine (Earl) Lisee and Joan McCoy and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald Ramsden.
Mary Alice's family would like to acknowledge the excellent care she received from the staff at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Tennova hospice, and the truly wonderful Sue Ann Williams.
A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Parish, Knoxville, TN, on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00AM. Father Doug Owens will be
presiding. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorial Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East Tennessee Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019