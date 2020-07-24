1/
Mary Allmon
Mary Allmon

Philadelphia - Mary Allmon, age 87, of Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mary loved to read, and always put her family first throughout her life. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ella Mae Miller; Sisters, Nina Miller McCown and husband, Jim and Linda Miller Bettis. Mary is survived by husband of 66 years, Verlin "Buck" Allmon; Son, Tim Allmon; Brother, Bill Miller; Brothers-in-law, Charlie Bettis and Billy Joe "Tater" Allmon; Sister-in-law, Sue Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. There will be a graveside service at 12 noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. J.W. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of these arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
