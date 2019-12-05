|
Mary Alma Chobanian
Knoxville - Mary Alma Chobanian lived a full and productive life. Born in Kittanning, Armstrong County, PA September 5, 1923, she was the 3rd of 13 children to Eghia and Julia Chobanian. She died peacefully on December 2nd at the Northshore Senior Living Facility, Knoxville, TN. Many times in her early childhood she was asked to help her younger siblings and each and every time she responded with a resounding yes. Growing up during the Depression in a 2 bedroom farmhouse was hard enough but she persisted and was awarded a full scholarship to attend nursing school at Duquesne University after graduating from Plum High School. Because of family demands, she chose instead to become a PBX operator for Bell telephone, working diligently for long hours throughout World War II as a depth charge inspector at the Alcoa Aluminum Plant in New Kensington. She was also committed to writing letters to all of her Armenian family friends who fought in the war. One in particular never forgot her commitment and devotion. John Chobanian (a distant cousin) wrote back to Mary routinely and when he returned from the war, asked her out. Love ensued and they began their life's journey together on July 4, 1948. Together they had two boys and settled in Pittsburgh, PA. and after multiple moves throughout the Mid-Atlantic States, retired with John in Knoxville, TN. After the Armenian Earthquake of 1988, she and her husband drove daily from their home in Stafford, VA to the University of Virginia Rehabilitation Center bringing food, supplies and comfort to both adult and children maimed by the tragedy and transported to the UVA Med Center for recovery.
As wife and mother, she had no peers; she was completely dedicated to her husband's and boys' success. She put her husband through the University of Pittsburgh and both her boys through the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. Her selfless devotion permeated her family's identity and she reveled in its success. Scholarly activities were the rule of thumb for her family. Learning of the arts, music, history, as well as other subjects was her first and foremost ideal. Commitment to always doing your best was her mantra. When her boys married and had children of their own she became a loving and committed grandmother, sharing her culinary, gardening and artistic talents with each of them. Making her final move to Knoxville, TN she lent her gardening skills to her neighborhood club and developed permanent and lasting friendships with many. Her zeal for life, commitment to family, and desire to be with her loving husband, John will forever keep her spirit alive for those she touched during her 96 years.
Mary is predeceased by the love of her life, John in 2012. She leaves two sons, Drs. Sarkis Chobanian of Knoxville, TN and Dr. Michael Chobanian of Etna, NH, two daughters-in-law, Drs. Ruth Bailey and Dr. Margarethe Chobanian, 8 grandchildren (John S., Charles, Andrew, John P. Mary, Kathryn and Anna Chobanian and Lauren Madigan) and 5 great grandchildren (Sebastian and Jack Madigan, Ava, Elias and Sarkis Chobanian). She is also predeceased by both her parents and siblings: Susan, Nazareth, Paul, Marty, Anthony, Martin, Steven, and Elizabeth. She is survived by four siblings: Pauline Gruber (Freeport, PA), Matthew Chobanian (New Kensington, PA), William Chobanian (Las Vegas), and Julianne Colpo (Washington Twp., PA). Whether baking her famous Santa Claus Christmas cookies or her famous Armenian boreg, the tastes, smells, and sounds of her in the kitchen and garden will resonate with all who have known her and whose lives have been touched by her love and generosity.
In 2006, she sent her daughter-in-law, Margarethe, a Christmas gift of her "Garden Book". She wrote a card in it saying "if you're ever wondering where you can find me, I will be among my flowers; and no closer to God can I be than in my garden".
We would like to thank all the wonderful and caring staff at University Of Tennessee Hospice and Northshore Senior Living Memory Care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to UT Hospice Promise Foundation 4435 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917 or to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 E. 59th Street, New York, New York 10022.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019