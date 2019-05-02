|
Mary "Diane" Alred Estep
Knoxville, TN
Mary "Diane" Alred Estep, 66, went home to be the with the Lord on April 29, 2019. Diane was born on November 2, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan but made the Karns Community her home for much of her life. She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. During her life, Diane never met a stranger. She was a prayer warrior who put others first and made people feel cared for and loved. She lived her life as a selfless
person and even in her passing, epitomized generosity and giving as an organ donor. She loved children and had a heart for the needy. The world was a better place because she was in it. Diane was preceded in death by her parents John and Eloise Alred. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stan Estep; children Scott (Beth) Estep, Eric (Jennifer) Estep, and Sherri Estep (Ronny) Watson; grandchildren Savannah and William Watson, Claire, and Cody, Emma, John Thomas, Eloise, and Emmaline Estep; siblings Phyllis Alred (William) Braddock and John (Rhonda) Alred; and also loved by Jean Estep, Carmen Estep Bean, and Lisa Estep Paul. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Funeral Home, 5815 Western Avenue, from 5-7 Friday May 3rd. Interment will be the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road at 10 Saturday May 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Ministries, P.O. Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921 or Grace Student Ministries Building Fund, 7171 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019