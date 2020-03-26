|
|
Mary Andersen
Knoxville - Mary Andersen (nee Lotito) was born on November 7, 1950 in Corato, Italy to Frank and Carmela Lotito. The family immigrated to Mahwah, NJ, in July 1956 and soon thereafter moved to her childhood home in Suffern, NY. Mary attended Sacred Heart School and then Suffern High School graduating in June 1969. She attended Immaculata College and graduated in May 1973 with a BA Spanish - Secondary Education. On June 15, 1974, Mary married her high school sweetheart, Chris Andersen, at Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, NY. They began their married life in Henry, IL where Mary had several jobs: substitute teaching English as a second language, religion teacher, hospital administration, Assistant Trust Officer at a bank, and waitressing. In October 1977, Mary and Chris moved to Berea, OH; their family home for 22 years, where Erik and Mark were born and raised. Mary was active in PTA's at the preschool, grade school, middle school, and district levels, taking the position of President of each PTA. Mary created several educational programs for children in conjunction with Baldwin Wallace College. She developed or contributed to other after-school teaching programs, was active in Cub Scouts, did volunteer fundraising for a local historic museum renovation, was treasurer for several local school levy campaigns, was a regional organizer for soliciting contributions for the local PBS TV station's annual auction telethons, and volunteered in many other activities for the schools and community. Mary returned to the workforce in 1990 as an office manager with an advertising leads management company. In 1993, she started at Scholastic Book Fairs managing the acquisition, warehousing, and distribution of children's books at book fairs. She ultimately reached the position of Inventory Control Manager for the Great Lakes Region. In 1999, Mary and Chris relocated to Houston, TX. She found work with FleetCor Industries as a Fuel Controls Operations Supervisor, where she took the lead in converting and managing their fuel management computer systems. In 2004, Mary and Chris moved to Knoxville, TN where she worked in project management at several companies in the sign re-imaging industry. She managed sign installations nationwide and became a respected Senior Project Manager. She retired in 2014. Mary and Chris enjoyed travel including many road trips throughout the USA and Canada, visiting every state (and state capital), most all national parks, many state parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, and historic landmarks. She enjoyed train trips into the Canadian Rockies, Yukon, and Colorado. Her favorite trips included many of the islands in the Caribbean and the Inland Passage from Alaska to Vancouver. But mostly, she treasured her time with her five grandchildren as their "Nonna". Mary loved to cook, bake, and mostly to entertain. She was an engaging lively presence and brought her special "bit of sunshine" to any gathering of family, friends, or coworkers. She was always welcoming and happily created laughs and smiles. Mary was a caring person and always gave her time to help others. She was a hard worker, organized, independent, shared her thoughts openly, and demanded the best of herself and others. We will miss her laugh, her smile, her boundless joyful spirit, and her love. On June 20, 2019, five days after her 45th wedding anniversary, Mary passed suddenly of severe heart failure at her home in Knoxville, TN. She had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) a year earlier and had progressively lost motor function in her hands, arms, and legs. Mary is survived by her husband, Chris Andersen; her son Erik Andersen and his, wife Robyn Tanny, and their children Elliot and Emmaline; her son Mark Andersen and his wife, Katherine, and their children Brady, Jack, and Ellie; her elder sisters, Philomena Balducci and Gilda Aitchison; and her younger brother Louis Lotito.
In memory of Mary memorials may be made to ALS Association(Tennessee Chapter), 4825 Trousdale Drive, #107, Nashville, TN 37220. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020