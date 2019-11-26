|
Mary Ann Ashworth
Townsend - Mary Ann Ashworth, age 86, passed away Monday morning November 25th 2019. She was born September 17th 1933 to the late David and Margret Greene. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 67 years Ivan Ashworth. She is survived by her 5 children: Tim Ashworth(Hiedi), Robert Ashworth(Nancy), Mark Ashworth(Deb), Margery Hood (Bob), Teresa Shaffer (Brett), 9 Grandchildren: Benjamin Ashworth, Rachael Taylor (Jared), Sarah Ashworth, Katie Davis(Gary), Rebecca Kilbey (Jordan), Christopher Bryson, Angela Standifer (Joshua), Brandon Shaffer and Patrick Shaffer. Great-Grandchildren: Elaina, Aria, Colt, Eleanor Louise, as well as a multitude of wonderful family and friends. She was a longtime resident of Townsend, TN, a member and organist of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, founder of the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund, a piano teacher, and the owner/editor/publisher of the Local Yocal Newspaper. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hearts & Hands Scholarship Fund. Mary Ann will be laid to rest Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 9am-11am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Townsend, TN, with a mass at 11:00 am. Graveside service and interment will be immediately following at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. She will be forever remembered and cherished by her family, friends, and the Townsend community. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019