Mary Ann Black



Madisonville - Mary Ann Henderson Black, 89 of Madisonville TN left her earthly dwelling on Sunday, June 14, 2020 to enter into her brand new home in heaven surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born to the late Ralph and Jessie Henderson on May 1, 1931 in Madisonville TN. With this union she was one of 17 children. Mary Ann lived in Etowah, Knoxville and Oak Ridge TN with her husband on her Christian pilgrimage before returning to her home place to live out her final days.



Mary Ann came to know and love the Lord at the tender age of 9 where she joined Rice Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Madisonville TN, where she was a member for 81 years. Any given Sunday you could see her seated on the left side, on the second pew, on the end until her health would no longer allow. Mary Ann was a proud retiree of Alcoa Aluminum Company in Alcoa TN. She was truly the rock and the Queen of the family imparting strong values, the love of God and the worth of prayer to each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mary Ann lived her life with dignity, class, charm and a heart of forgiveness and was a praying mother and grandmother and friend to all. Preceded in death by Husband, Rev. Fred Black, sons David and Frederick Dona. Daughter, Dorosia (Rosia) Black and great grandson De'Andre Allen. parents, Ralph and Jessie Henderson, Siblings: Robert and Roberta, Ralph Jr. Eleanor (Noah), Edith (Willie) Elizabeth (Herschel). Elaine (Richard), Malcolm( Josephine) Betty (Roy Lynn) Charles (Peggy) Janie Lee ( Larry) JoAnn, Sarah Jeanette, Nathaniel, and one perfect angel that God kept for himself. Mary Ann is survived by children: Loretta (James E.) Courtland, Darcenia (Billy) Taylor, Doris, Faye, Denise and Danny Black, all of Madisonville, TN., Grandchildren: Angie Davis, Tana Courtland, Jakina Bolden, Natoshia Courtland, DeMarcus Taylor (Heather) Dunstan (Andrea) Kendrick, Sheena (RaaPhell) Black Mayes, Ashlea Smith, Great-grandchildren: Jameterious Davis, Cierra Gordon, Channing (Samantha) Gordon, Devaun Davis, Chariah Gordon, Kira (Courtland) Davis, Keeona Taylor, Jakara Bolden, DeMarion Taylor , RaaPhell Mays, Jatasia Bolden, Gabrielle Mayes, Cian Courtland, Lincoln, Arianna, Camden and Adelynn Kenderick. Benjamin, Jahryn, Kaiden, Cashtin and Aysiah Smith, Chaney and Chandler Courtland, Great-great grandchildren: Cordell Davis, Ke"Andre Taylor, Aiden Penny, Kingston and Kaedyn Gordon, and Malcolm Taylor-Davis. And younger sister Frances (Tommy) Davis. And special friend and caregiver Treasure Lethco, With a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends across the country. Funeral 2 P.M. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Interment Park City Cemetery. Family will receive friends 12-2 P.M. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









