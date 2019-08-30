Services
Mary Ann Dowling French Obituary
Mary Ann Dowling French

New Market - Mary Ann Dowling French, 81, of New Market, TN passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Jefferson Park at Dandridge, where she resided for the past 3 years, receiving excellent care from their compassionate staff. She was the widow of Curtis "Teezer" French, with whom she operated F & J Tractor Co. for 46 years. Daughter of the late John E. & Bertha Maloney Dowling, she grew up in the Thorngrove community, attended Riverdale and Carter elementary schools and Carter High School. Preceded in death by brother, John Dowling & sister, Nell Rose Huffaker Hollingsworth. She was a tremendous cook, who enjoyed sharing her talent with others. She was an avid card player, always ready for a game with friends and family. A member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church, Mary Ann is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Vickie & Telford Forgety, son & daughter-in-law Curtis & Kellie French, all of New Market. Grandsons, Telford Forgety III (Allen)of San Jose, CA, William Shea Forgety (Chelsea) of Hendersonville, TN and Fred Curtis French III (Kristen) of White Pine, TN. Step grandsons,Taylor Crowder, Thomas Stevens and Riley Duncan, Great-grandchildren, Luna Marie French, Cecilia Anne Forgety, Liam Marshall Forgety. Step Great- grandson Parker Allen Lonon. Sister, June Haggard, sister-in-law, Phyllis (Don) Finchum all of Strawberry Plains and brother-in-law, W. T. (Betty) French of Lake City, FL. Several nieces, nephews & cousins. The family will receive friends Friday evening 4-7 PM at Farrar's Jefferson City with funeral service to follow at 7 officiated by Rev. Charles Harkleroad. Eulogy by Trey Forgety. Family and friends will gather at 10:00 am Saturday at Farrar Funeral Home to proceed to Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Jefferson City, TN for an 11 am graveside interment service. Memorial contributions honoring Mary Ann are sincerely appreciated and may be made to Smoky Mountain Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd., Newport, TN 37821 or to the .

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
