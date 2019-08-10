Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Mary Ann Haney


1925 - 2019
Mary Ann Haney Obituary
Mary Ann Haney

Knoxville - Mary Ann Haney age 93 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary George and Fred D. Haney. She graduated from Young High School in 1942 and the University of Tennessee in 1946. She worked for the State Department of Education Division of Vocational Rehabilitation from 1946 to 1985. She is survived by cousins, Keith Starnes (Katharine, Audrey, and Olivia) of Birmingham, AL., Jamie Haney McDaniel and June Haney Weaver, Knoxville, TN, Diane and Fred Haney, Panama City Beach, FL.

She was a member and elder of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN. Friends may call at their convenience at Berry Funeral Home Sunday August 11, 2019 from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday August 12, 2019 for a 2:00p.m. graveside service. Rev. Mike Wilkinson of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volunteer Ministry, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry, or a Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
