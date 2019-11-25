|
|
Mary Ann Hedge
Lenoir City - Mary Ann Hedge - age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home. She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. Mary Ann served as librarian at Eaton School for 29 years. She was a member of the Lenoir City Pilot Club and formerly active with several other local groups. She loved books, traveling and was an avid bridge player.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Dora Lewis, and her sister, Ernestine Whitson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Walter Hedge; children: Bryan Hedge, Bradley Hedge and Belinda Hedge; granddaughter, Margaret Hedge; great granddaughters, Samantha and Christina; niece, Debbie Sliski; great niece, Laurel Sliski and great nephew, Joshua Yaste
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st at Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019