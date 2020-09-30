Mary Ann Huffaker
Knoxville - Mary Ann Huffaker, 79, a long- time resident of the Knoxville area died on Saturday, September 26 after complications with various medical issues. Final goodbyes were made privately by the immediate family on the 28th. She was the youngest daughter of W. D. and Ruby Buford born in Celina, TN. Survivors include her husband, Ron R. Huffaker (Dandridge) of 55 years; son, R. Marc Huffaker and daughter-in-law, Tonya Huffaker (Dandridge); sister, Sara B. Fuller (Franklin); brother, Bill and Vivian Buford (Tazewell). She was preceded in death by her sister, Francis Burnett (Powell) and brother, Jim Buford (Knoxville). She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she dearly loved.
She was a graduate of Tennessee Technology University and spent 25 years teaching at Oakwood Elementary School. She left a legacy of love to the many students she taught. She had a passion for teaching and loving people. Those special memories of Mary Ann will always bring smiles and she will be forever in our hearts. She will be missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson Foundation.
