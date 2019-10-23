|
|
Mary Ann Irwin
Knoxville - Mary Ann (Lee) Irwin of Knoxville, passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the youngest of seven girls and two boys born to the late Charles and Lena Lee of the Karns area. All sisters preceded her death and their names were Geneva, Sallie, Inez, Emma, Willie Mae, and Ora Bell. Her brother, Charles, preceded her death as well. The only remaining sibling is Roy Lee, of Sweetwater, and his wife Helen. And the only remaining brother-in-law is Reverend Bill Carter of Johnson City.
She enjoyed reading, watching and identifying local birds, and arranging flowers as well as worrying about everyone else but herself. She was also an avid shopper as long as she could buy for others. Mary worked at Kress and Standard Knitting Mills in Downtown Knoxville in her younger years and then helped her husband at the family business, Irwin Dental Lab. When her husband became ill, she enjoyed her job helping customers at Fashion Bug.
Mary lost her oldest son, Stephen Craig Dillinger (1980) and her husband, Kenneth E. Irwin (1990). She leaves fond memories in the hearts of many she touched through the years living in Cumberland Estates as the "Kool-Aid Mom" with the best grilled cheese sandwiches. When you visited her home, you sat anywhere you wanted and left with a full belly. She will be missed mostly by her youngest son, Ray Irwin and only daughter, Tina Harness. Her son-in-law, Scott Harness and grandchildren, Silas Harness and Sydney (Harness) Boatman and her husband Adam are blessed with many loving and funny memories of her. Her stepson, Keith Brewer, and his wife, Paulette and their children and grandchildren will cherish memories of her as well.
The family wants to thank the staff at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Facility for being her 2nd family for the last year and a half of her life. She liked to tell people she had the best room there. Mary Ann enjoyed her pretty view of yellow peonies and asked all the visitors to take a look when they were in bloom. She would want to thank the many special friends and family who came to visit her regularly. Mary had a generous nature and it would please her to know that you donated to the instead of sending flowers in her memory.
Mary requested not to have the traditional "receiving of friends" service and instead requested that friends and family join at the graveside for the burial service. Family and friends will meet Friday, 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa 37701 where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband and oldest son. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019