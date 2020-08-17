Mary Ann Manning
Oak Ridge - Mary Ann Manning, age 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Groves of Oak Ridge where she was a resident.
She was born February 11, 1926 in Greenville, SC, the daughter of Marvin Edward Bullard and Gertrude Arelene Fisher Bullard.
Mrs. Manning was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts and was a fan of the Tennessee Vols. She developed many friendships at The Groves and enjoyed participating in the activities there. She dearly loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Frank Manning in 2002.
She is survived by son, Michael Edward Manning and daughter-in-law, Sandra and daughter, Mary Frances Manning, all of Oak Ridge; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Manning and fiancé Sarah Hyde of Tallahassee, FL, Corey Manning and wife Emily of Dallas, TX, Nicki Girdner and husband Bill of Windsor, MO, Lora Lynch and husband Rusty of Chattanooga, Jennifer Bateson and husband Brian of Tellico Village and Melissa Chase of Oak Ridge and 9 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lora Jo and Sarah Girdner, Zachary, Evin and Harper Lynch, Micayla Hill, and Allyson and Caden Chase and brother-in-law, Gus Manning of Knoxville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by many very dear friends at The Groves.
The family will have a private graveside at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to Beech Park Baptist Church Building Fund.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
.