Mary Ann Nelson
Seymour - Mary Ann Nelson, age 79 of Seymour, TN passed away on September 25, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Portage, Wisconsin. Mary Ann was the Wisconsin State Champion in Women's 100 Meter Swimming in the 1950's and her greatest accomplishment was raising three children on her own. Mary Ann worked at Union Printers for 34 years doing bindery work.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Fredrick and Francis Beier and brother, Marvin Beier.
Mary Ann is survived by son, Scott Nelson; daughters, Cindy (Tim) Dinwiddie; Belinda Nelson; grandson, Dustin Dinwiddie and dear friend, Bernadine "B" Williams.
Services will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for further details. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to your local animal shelter in honor of Mary Ann's love for animals.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019