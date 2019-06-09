Services
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Homosassa in the chapel at Fountains Memorial Park
Mary Ann (Howerton) Neubert


1931 - 2019
Mary Ann (Howerton) Neubert Obituary
Mary Ann (Howerton) Neubert

Inverness - Mary Ann (Howerton) Neubert passed away on June 5th 2019 in Inverness, Florida. She was born on November 8, 1931 to Emmet and Nona Marie (Coker) Howerton in Knoxville, Tennessee. She Married Billy Clark Neubert and bore three children whom she is survivied by: Stanley Clark Neubert, Elizabeth Diane (Neubert) LeSueur and Linda Elaine Neubert.

She was an enlightened woman who enjoyed the arts, especially literature, and instilled an enthusiasm for books throughout her family. She was humane and compassionate with a love of nature and animals. She saw beauty in our national parks as well as the National Gallery of Art. Her trip to Europe with her sister, Virginia Lee Thomson, was one of the most memorable times of her life.

The service will be at 10:00 Wednesday in Homosassa in the chapel at Fountains Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Citrus County, PO Box 2283. Inverness, FL 34451 (www.humanesocietycirtus.com) Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019
