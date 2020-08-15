Mary Ann Ruppert
Tellico Village Loudon - Mary Ann Ruppert, age 82, of Tellico Village Loudon TN passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born September 4, 1937 in Star City, WV
Mary Ann was raised in the Morgantown area of where her parents emigrated from Poland. She grew up with eleven brothers and sisters. Mary Ann graduated high school in 1955 and married Mike the following year. They lived in Germany for two years while Mike was stationed there in the Army. Upon their return to the US, Mary Ann focused on obtaining a higher education and invested many hours toward her PhD. She taught for over a decade and was instrumental in starting the Special Education program in Knoxville City Schools. She continued to teach others by leading clogging and line dancing. She also enjoyed "blinging out" t-shirts and shopping. She remained active in her sorority throughout the years.
She was a member of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
Mary Ann enjoyed cruises and traveling. They went on annual family trips to Mexico, Florida and West Virginia. She also had a flair for adventure. Though a petite lady, Mary Ann loved heights and activities such as parasailing and zip lining.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Eva (Kalmar) and Joseph John Baniak, 5 brothers: Eddie , Johnny, Edmund, Henry and Andrew Baniak, and 4 sisters, Margie Deem, Wanda Basinger, Phyllis Kostick and Carmella Urick.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Michael Ruppert Sr., her son R. Michael Ruppert, Jr. (Julie) , her daughter Vanessa Morgan (Charlie), 3 grandsons Charles Parker Morgan (Ashley), Madison Alexander Ruppert (Peipei), and Andrew Dillon Morgan (Trystin), and 3 great grandchildren, Alyssa, Skylan, and Gabriel She is also survived by 1 brother, Joseph Baniak, and 1 sister, Joan Nabors, both of Morgantown, WV.
The funeral services were held at The Spurgeon Funeral Home. Burial was at the Masonic Cemetery in West Union, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Alzheimer's Association alz.org
at 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, tel: (312) 335-8700.
