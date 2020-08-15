1/1
Mary Ann Ruppert
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Ruppert

Tellico Village Loudon - Mary Ann Ruppert, age 82, of Tellico Village Loudon TN passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born September 4, 1937 in Star City, WV

Mary Ann was raised in the Morgantown area of where her parents emigrated from Poland. She grew up with eleven brothers and sisters. Mary Ann graduated high school in 1955 and married Mike the following year. They lived in Germany for two years while Mike was stationed there in the Army. Upon their return to the US, Mary Ann focused on obtaining a higher education and invested many hours toward her PhD. She taught for over a decade and was instrumental in starting the Special Education program in Knoxville City Schools. She continued to teach others by leading clogging and line dancing. She also enjoyed "blinging out" t-shirts and shopping. She remained active in her sorority throughout the years.

She was a member of the Community Church at Tellico Village.

Mary Ann enjoyed cruises and traveling. They went on annual family trips to Mexico, Florida and West Virginia. She also had a flair for adventure. Though a petite lady, Mary Ann loved heights and activities such as parasailing and zip lining.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Eva (Kalmar) and Joseph John Baniak, 5 brothers: Eddie , Johnny, Edmund, Henry and Andrew Baniak, and 4 sisters, Margie Deem, Wanda Basinger, Phyllis Kostick and Carmella Urick.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Michael Ruppert Sr., her son R. Michael Ruppert, Jr. (Julie) , her daughter Vanessa Morgan (Charlie), 3 grandsons Charles Parker Morgan (Ashley), Madison Alexander Ruppert (Peipei), and Andrew Dillon Morgan (Trystin), and 3 great grandchildren, Alyssa, Skylan, and Gabriel She is also survived by 1 brother, Joseph Baniak, and 1 sister, Joan Nabors, both of Morgantown, WV.

The funeral services were held at The Spurgeon Funeral Home. Burial was at the Masonic Cemetery in West Union, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Alzheimer's Association alz.org at 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, tel: (312) 335-8700.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Mary Ann Ruppert. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved