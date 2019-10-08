|
Mary Ann Ryan
Knoxville - Mary Ann Ryan, age 33, of Knoxville passed away suddenly Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at her home.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Pate.
She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Ryan-Morales; father, Robert H. Ryan; sister and brother-in-law, Amanda K. & Ernest Hall, Sr, nephew, Ernest Hall, Jr; niece, Sarah Ryan-Hall.
The family will receive friends at Gospel Church, 1249 Delaware Avenue, Knoxville Tn 37921 From 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helen Ross McNabb
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019