Mary B. Norwood
Knoxville - Mary B. Norwood, age 89, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shannondale Nursing Home. She worked for Concord UMC Daycare for many years before retirement. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Norwood; son, Kenneth Norwood; parents, Glenna and John F. Bonetti; brothers, John and James Bonetti. Survived by children, Charles Norwood, Michael E. Norwood and wife Mary Sue, and Teresa Parker; grandchildren, John Parker and wife Alissa, Stephanie Parker, Cody Norwood, Craig Norwood, Christina Hunley and husband Luke, and Kendall Daniels and husband Patrick; sister, Joanna Massey and husband Frank; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The graveside service will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pk, Knoxville, TN 37919 or www.alztennessee.org/give. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019