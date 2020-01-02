Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church
2084 Dandridge Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church
2084 Dandridge Ave.
Mary Beatrice McCanelley

Mary Beatrice McCanelley Obituary
Mary Beatrice McCanelley

Mary Beatrice McCanelley transitioned into eternal life on, Sunday, December 29, 2019, at UT Medical Center.

Mary is the daughter of the late Hazel McCanelley Clark and Woodrow Johnson Sr.

Preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Woodrow Johnson Jr.; sisters, Joyce Johnson Womble and Harriet Johnson Chandler.

Mary leaves to celebrate her Homegoing sons, Broderick (Ricky), Timothy,, Gregory, Victor Sr., Sammy McCanelley, and Derrick (Shanta), Anderson; daughters, Joshalyn (Dwight Sr.) Hundley, Janice, Yolandre (Roderick Skinner), Gwendolyn McCanelley, and Natalie Anderson;18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Thomas Clark and Michael (Shirley) Johnson; sisters, Minnie Goss, Sonja (Larry) Beal, Lillian Radar, Yvonne, Jacqueline, Linda, Judy, and Loretta Johnson as well as a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Ave.; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Sanford Miller Sr., Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery

Family and friends will assemble at 733 Alfredda Delaney Dr., Knoxville, TN 37921

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
