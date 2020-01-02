|
|
Mary Beatrice McCanelley
Knoxville - Mary Beatrice McCanelley transitioned into eternal life, Sunday December 29, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Mary is the daughter of the late Hazel McCanelley Clark and Woodrow Johnson Sr.
Preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Woodrow Johnson Jr.; sisters, Joyce Johnson Womble and Harriet Johnson Chandler.
Mary leaves to celebrate her Homegoing sons, Broderick (Ricky), Timothy,,Gregory, Victor Sr., Sammy McCanelley, and Derrick (Shanta),Anderson; daughters, Joshalyn (Dwight Sr.) Hundley, Janice, Yolandre (Roderick Skinner), Gwendolyn McCanelley, and Natalie Anderson;18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Thomas Clark and Michael (Shirley) Johnson; sisters, Minnie Goss, Sonja (Larry) Beal, Lillian Radar, Yvonne, Jacqueline, Linda, Judy, and Loretta Johnson as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Ave.; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Sanford Miller Sr., Officiating. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery
Family and friends will assemble at 733 Alfredda Delaney Dr., Knoxville, TN 37921 Arramgements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020