Mary Belle (Susie) Stevens Ingram
Knoxville - Mary Belle (Susie) Stevens Ingram age 74 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Susie was born in Johnson City but lived most of her adult life in Blount County. She was the only daughter of the late Jessie William Stevens and Lillian Ruth Carder Stevens. Susie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Eddie Stevens, Darrell Lee Stevens and Thomas William Stevens. Susie loved world traveling, animals, reading, the VOLS and puttering in her flower garden. She was a tri- level member of The American Association of Medical Assistants and all her professional life, and during which she devoted much time to promoting and organizing continued educational programs and activities toward certification for Medical Assistants. She retired as the Lab Supervisor at Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee. Survivors include: Husband of 54 years, Dewitt Ingram; nieces, Leigh Marie Stevens Fox and Toree Sue Fox and Connie Stevens Kane McClanahan; brother-in-law, Dennis Ingram; special nieces, Donna Barnett (Marshall) and Joy Laningham (Mike); several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: West Towne Christian Church Youth Ministry or Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia Street, Unicoi, TN 37692. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at West Towne Christian Church, 9300 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37931. Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM with Minister George Clark officiating. Family will also receive friends from 10:00 until 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2010 at Monte Vista Memorial Park Chapel, 1900 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. Entombment will be at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020