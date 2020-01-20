Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Belle Stevens (Susie) Ingram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Belle Stevens (Susie) Ingram Obituary
Mary Belle (Susie) Stevens Ingram

Knoxville - Mary Belle (Susie) Stevens Ingram age 74 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Susie was born in Johnson City but lived most of her adult life in Blount County. She was the only daughter of the late Jessie William Stevens and Lillian Ruth Carder Stevens. Susie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Eddie Stevens, Darrell Lee Stevens and Thomas William Stevens. Susie loved world traveling, animals, reading, the VOLS and puttering in her flower garden. She was a tri- level member of The American Association of Medical Assistants and all her professional life, and during which she devoted much time to promoting and organizing continued educational programs and activities toward certification for Medical Assistants. She retired as the Lab Supervisor at Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee. Survivors include: Husband of 54 years, Dewitt Ingram; nieces, Leigh Marie Stevens Fox and Toree Sue Fox and Connie Stevens Kane McClanahan; brother-in-law, Dennis Ingram; special nieces, Donna Barnett (Marshall) and Joy Laningham (Mike); several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: West Towne Christian Church Youth Ministry or Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia Street, Unicoi, TN 37692. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at West Towne Christian Church, 9300 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37931. Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM with Minister George Clark officiating. Family will also receive friends from 10:00 until 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2010 at Monte Vista Memorial Park Chapel, 1900 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. Entombment will be at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -