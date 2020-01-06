|
Mary Bob Rowe
Sevierville - Mary Bob Rowe, "Best Mom Ever" age 80, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away January, 5 2020. A Sevier County native, she was born on August 31, 1939. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Mary Bob touched many throughout her memorable life. A 1957 graduate of Sevier County High School, where her father Bob was principal, Mary Bob attended the University of Tennessee. She was a member of Sevierville First United Methodist Church, a 50+ year member of Sevierville Chapter 138 Order of the Eastern Star, 2010 Leadership Sevier graduate, former Sevierville Jaycees member, and served as the Chairperson of the Robert S. Howard Village - Sevierville Housing Authority for 17 years. One of her greatest passions and active efforts was promoting the revitalization of Sevierville's downtown. Before serving as the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce Director, she managed several area retail outlets.
Mary Bob was preceded in death by father, Robert S. "Bob" Howard, mother, Mary Temple Howard. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Howard Clinton, (Julia); daughter and son-in-law Debbie Hoffmann (Kevin); daughter Rachel Ford. Grandchildren: Kinsey, Griffin and Avery Hoffmann; Landis Clinton; Garrison and Cash Ford. She shared "Eighty years of Friendship" with her dearest and closest friend, Jane Davis Rader. Mary Bob was a dedicated mother. Her children always came first, and she treasured each one and every moment she made certain she spent with them. She especially cherished her role as a grandmother. Mary Bob truly loved life, and all it had to offer. Whether it was a good meal, a good cookbook, a good vacation, a good party, monthly dinners with her high school classmates, or visiting with friends and eating hamburgers at Frank Allen's Grill - she savored it and embraced it all. A" Master Cook", Mary Bob delighted in hosting family dinners, entertaining her family and friends. Giving her an opportunity to test out many of the recipes she wrote about in her weekly column in the Star Journal. Often seen driving around town with her "Recipes" license plate, proudly displayed. Always the adventurous spirit, Mary Bob traveled the world. She relished her visit to a topless beach in the South of France and always cracked a smile at the mention of that experience and was quick to say she thoroughly enjoyed it. Mary Bob will forever be remembered for her quick wit, her infectious smile, her pearly white hair (that even Dolly was jealous of!), and her kind and compassionate spirit. Mary Bob's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her excellent team of doctors, who watched over her wellbeing for many years. A special heartfelt thank you to her caregiver Ashley at Mountain Brook Assisted Living, and all the staff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Bob's memory to Sevierville First United Methodist Church, or the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Sevierville, TN. The family will receive friends from 4-6:45 PM Thursday with funeral service at 7pm in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Lambert officiating. Interment 10 AM Friday in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020