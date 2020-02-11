Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Knoxville - Mary Bolin age 85 of Knoxville, passed away February 9, 2020. She was a member of New Christian Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Cleamon Bolin of 65 years. Survived by sons, Charles and Jerry (Angela) Bolin; daughter, Debbie (Randy) Valentine; grandchildren, Clint and Olivia Bolin and Scotty Bolin; sister, Katie Williams. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday at New Gray Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
