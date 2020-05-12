Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Mary Brewster


1924 - 2020
Mary Brewster Obituary
Mary Brewster

Gallatin - Mary Brewster, 96, of Gallatin, TN, (formerly of Knoxville), went to heaven on Monday, May 11, 2020. Mary was born to the late Charles Inman Etherton and Carrie Louisa Etherton on March 2nd, 1924 in Knox County. She was sister to the late Pauline Cox and Charles "Tud" Etherton. Mary graduated from Halls High School where she achieved the honors of Queen of Halls High in 1941, and Vice-President and Salutatorian of the class of 1943, and later attended Knoxville Business College. She was married to the late Willie G. Brewster, well-known as a member

of the Brewster Brothers (Willie & Bud) band. The band was featured on the popular Gas Walker TV show. Mary was a career bank employee, retiring from a supervisory position from Bank of Knoxville.

This is Mary...

-extraordinary Christian who loved the Lord. Mary and Willie G. were founding members of Morning Star Baptist Church of Maryville.

-extraordinary baker of pies and cakes, confirmed by decades of well-fed in-home visitors.

-extraordinary seamstress, confirmed by hundreds of satisfied customers.

-extraordinary provider, nurturer and healer.

-a good soul and moral giant to all who were fortunate enough to know her saintly heart.

Mary was survived by her children Elaine Vaccaro and son-in-law Gene Vaccaro of Naples, Florida and Gallatin, TN, and Paul Brewster of Gallatin, a prominent vocalist with the Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Band. A third child, William David Brewster passed in 1995 in Knoxville. Grandchildren include Melia Vaccaro of Marco Island, Florida, Calah Brewster of Nashville, Aaron Brewster of Hendersonville, TN, Zachary Brewster of Franklin, TN, Seth Brewster of Murfreesboro, TN, and Justin and Ray Brewster of Knoxville. A viewing will be held from 9:00am to 1:30pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to; High Point Hospice 300 Steam Plant Road Suite 220 Gallatin, TN 37066, (615) 328-6690. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2020
