Mary C. Emery
Powell, TN
Emery, Mary C., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Section, Alabama on June 11, 1921 to Martin Luther and Anna Casey. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church. In later years, she attended First Baptist Knoxville while able, and then watched the services on television after her health declined. During the Manhattan Project she worked as a secretary at the X-10 plant in Oak Ridge. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings and husband Juel Emery. Mary is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Deborah Emery of Powell, faithful dog, Haley Kate, nieces, Anne Jaeger (Chris) and her son Samuel Christopher (Kit) of Knoxville, and Mary Ruth Howard (Dan) of Clifton, VA, and nephew David Elam (Anne) of Columbia, SC, and a host of great-nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special thanks goes to her dedicated caregivers: Vickie Allen, Kimberly Garland, Patricia Massengill, Margo Owenby, Brandy Shown, LeighAnn Walker, and the Covenant Health Hospice nurses. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm following the visitation at Woodhaven Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Perry Austin officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019