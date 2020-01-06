|
Mary C. McDowell
Knoxville - Mary C. McDowell, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of H. Joe McDowell, married 65 years. Mary was the mother to four children, a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is greeted in Heaven by her husband, Joe; daughter, Julie; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cunningham. Mary was blessed with extended family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joey (Dana), Terri and Bryan; her sisters; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Brittany, Adam, Bradley (Kacie), Sara and Meghan; and great-granddaughter, Lily.
The family will have a private ceremony.
Donations can be made in Mary's name to Young-Williams Animal Center at www.young-williams.org.
Arrangements by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Condolences may be offered online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020