Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Mary C. Seiber

Mary C. Seiber Obituary
Mary C. Seiber

Knoxville - Mary C. Seiber, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away August 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents Charles and Dovie Renfro; son John D. Byrd; 1 brother; 2 sisters.

Survived by son Danny Seiber; grandsons John T. Byrd and Robert L. Byrd; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 3PM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
