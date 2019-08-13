|
Mary C. Seiber
Knoxville - Mary C. Seiber, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away August 12, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents Charles and Dovie Renfro; son John D. Byrd; 1 brother; 2 sisters.
Survived by son Danny Seiber; grandsons John T. Byrd and Robert L. Byrd; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 3PM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019