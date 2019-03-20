Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Mausoleum
Mary Caroline Phillips Obituary
Mary Caroline Phillips

Maryville, TN

Mary Caroline Cannon Phillips age 79 of Maryville, TN passed away in peace Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph;

parents, Helen and Bruce Cannon; step father, Gene Cannon; brother, Bob Cannon; nephew, Jeff Bradam. Survived by her sisters, Connie Bradam Bernstein, Laura McClure Campbell (Chuck); nieces, Jennie (Wally) Conner, Michelle (John) Edwards, Angel (Billy) Click; 16 great and great-great nieces and nephews; special friends, Laurie and Gordan Hendrich. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Ben Styles officiating. Inurnment service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
