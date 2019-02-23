Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Mary Carolyn Childress, age 84 of East Knoxville, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. She attended Buffat Heights Baptist Church. She was a long- time employee of Supreme Contracting. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Frances Whitt, Proceeded in death by Jack Childress. Survived by brothers; Ronnie (Phyllis) Whitt, Tom (Jo) Whitt, and Steve Whitt. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Longtime friends, Mack and Lily Thomas and Bryan and Sherry Linander. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tony Hayes to officiate. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, nephews will be pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
