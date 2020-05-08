|
Mary Catherine Carroll
It is with great sadness the family of Mary Catherine Carroll, 82, announces that she passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 7th, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of the late John and Katie Cameron. She loved to cook, bake and spoil the dogs.
In her early life, Mary married her sweetheart Ronald Gene Corder, whose children are Mary Gene, Melinda and Catherine. Gene was a youth minister at Travis Baptist Church, where our family was very involved. Mary enjoyed boating, going to plays and family airplane rides. Gene was a pilot and passed away when his airplane crashed on a business trip.
Mary remarried Earl Tidwell Pate Jr. He was an engineer and a Texas Aggie. The family often went to Texas A&M bonfires and Galveston Beach. Mary loved home projects and Earl helped engineer her designs. Mary's family relocated often as Earl's job was to help launch new power plants. She enjoyed new house projects at every stop along the way. Earl passed away in his sleep after an illness.
Allen Herbert Carroll Sr. first saw Mary planting flowers in the yard when driving by, and their chance meeting led to marriage. Allen was a salesman with a big personality and never met a stranger. They were married over 32 years and had two children, Brooke and Allen. Mary always had a huge garden and loved to watch Days of our Lives together with Allen. The family spent Sunday mornings together watching church services on TV and singing hymns. Mary was always seen driving a different car that Allen had restored. Allen passed away in his lazyboy chair in 2006.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children Mary Gene Vandergriff, Melinda Jane Herman (Charles), Catherine C Hasson (Don Charles), Allen Herbert Carroll III, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by Ronald Gene Corder, Earl Tidwell Pate Jr, Allen Herbert Carroll Sr. and her daughter Brooke Alane Carroll.
A private ceremony will be held by the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020