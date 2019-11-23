|
Mary Catherine Jordan Jones
Mary Catherine Jordan Jones, 72, of Etowah, TN went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Washburn, TN. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Mae Jordan.
Preceded in death by her one sister, Wanda Seal; and four brothers, Paul, Earl, Horace and Raymond Jordan.
She retired from Department of Human Services after 37 years; and a member of North Etowah Baptist.
Survivors include love of her life, her husband, Robert "Bobby" W. Jones Jr.; for 54 years; two daughters and one son-in-law, Cheryl and Anthony Russell, and Cindy Jenkins all of Etowah; five grandchildren, Benjamin and wife, Megan Stiles, Ryan and wife Krista Russell, Michala, Devin and Lauren Jenkins; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Goodman, Neilah, Alannah and Jase Russell, Casen and Huntson Stiles; three brothers, Bruce, H.P. and Herman Jordan; several nieces, nephews and friends.
She loved to play the piano and sing with her family.
A special thank you to Starr Regional Hospital, Heather LaKamp, Charlie Lee and Ashleigh Napies of Hospice of Chattanooga.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24th in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25th in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Hatcher and Rev. Herman Jordan officiating. Interment will follow the service in Green Hill Cemetery with Dennis Bordwine officiating.
Anthony Russell, Benjamin Stiles, Ryan Russell and Devin Jenkins to serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Michala and Lauren Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be given to any St Jude's Research Hospital to stop this deadly disease, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; , C/O Perry Riden, 172 County Road 759, Riceville, TN 37370; The Gideons International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37371.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019