Mary Catherine Long-Baker
Knoxville - Mary Catherine Hughes Long- Baker, age 81, of Knoxville, Tennessee. Born October 21,1938 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Daughter of Wallace D. Hughes Sr. and Opal O. Cox. Mary Catherine enjoyed creating life, gardening, cooking... especially cooking, a master Earth Alchemist with a green thumb of magic, singer, joker, she was a mother, sister and wife, a child of God, surrounded by her family ascended on December 10, 2019. She was a member of South Knoxville Church of Christ. Mary Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy F. Long, son; Lynn H. Long, step daughter; Judy Rauhuff and step son; Bobby Baker Jr. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Baker Sr., sons; Dale F. Long (Roma), Tommy D. Long (Lisa), Robert H. Long (Ginger) and Mark A. Long (Anita), daughters; Pam Felker (Bill), Malynda Long (Eric Valentine), along with countless grandkids and great- grandkids whom she loved unconditionally. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Celebration of life to follow with Geoffrey Mabe officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home at 1:00PM and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 2:00PM graveside service. Memorials may be made in Mary Catherine's name to Dialysis Clinic Inc, 3734 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019