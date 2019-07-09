|
|
Mary Cazana
Knoxville - Mary Ann Cazana age 78, of Knoxville, born September 29, 1940, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and worked for Sterchi Brothers Furniture Store until she moved to New York City in 1967. She moved back to Knoxville in 1998. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Florence Cazana, and sister Georgia Cazana. She is survived by her brother Nick H. Cazana and several cousins. A special thanks to Ann Kirkland Waite for her kindness to Mary Ann. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Sanctuary on Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am, with Rev. Father Daniel Greeson officiating with procession following to Lynnhurst Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019